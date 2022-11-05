McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,729. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $276.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

