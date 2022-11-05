McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.30.

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.17.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 193,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

