McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $416.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.09.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $396.65 on Wednesday. McKesson has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.86.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.