Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.20 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $104.16 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,223,486 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

