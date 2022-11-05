Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $278.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medifast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 382,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.