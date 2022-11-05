Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.61-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Medifast also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.61-$13.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 382,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,356. Medifast has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

