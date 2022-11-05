Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,268 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Moderna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 51.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. 8,108,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,721. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

