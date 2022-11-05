Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,678 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,678 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. 1,966,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

