Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.20. 43,051,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,040,876. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

