Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 48.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 18,882,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,582,850. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

