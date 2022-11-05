Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,231 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 431.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

ULTA traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.32. The stock had a trading volume of 525,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.