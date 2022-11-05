Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QCOM traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.69. 11,977,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,445. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

