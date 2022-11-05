Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $15.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 699,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,868. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

