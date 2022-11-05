Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.77. 1,663,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

