Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. 2,787,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

