Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,793 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,681,000 after buying an additional 922,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.34. 6,918,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,696. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

