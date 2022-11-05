Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,503. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.