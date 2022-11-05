Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AIG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,117. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

