Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,622,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,874,000 after buying an additional 126,428 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

