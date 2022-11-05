Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,694 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,900,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

