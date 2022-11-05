Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $78.78. 8,187,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.