Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,860 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

PG traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,293. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

