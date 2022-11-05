Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Lowered to €75.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Melexis from €80.00 ($80.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Melexis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Melexis has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.
Melexis Company Profile
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
