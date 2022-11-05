Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Lowered to €75.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Melexis from €80.00 ($80.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Melexis alerts:

Melexis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Melexis has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.