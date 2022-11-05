Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given New €5.70 Price Target at Societe Generale

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from €8.20 ($8.20) to €5.70 ($5.70) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMIZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

SMIZF stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.