Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 729,299 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,299 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.87% of Alcoa worth $71,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 11,099,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,910. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.