Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.11% of Sony Group worth $106,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Sony Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,321. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

