Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,350 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $192,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $90.79. 55,638,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,290,152. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17. The company has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.