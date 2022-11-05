Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335,700 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $92,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 3,541,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

