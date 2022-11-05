Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes $11.26 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.09% of NICE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.38.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $7.16 on Friday, reaching $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 531,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.20 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

