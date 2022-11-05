MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,050.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $938.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.57. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

