Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.