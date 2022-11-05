Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,354,000 after buying an additional 1,300,455 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,482,000 after buying an additional 1,136,811 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

REZI stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

