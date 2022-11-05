Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

