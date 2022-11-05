Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

