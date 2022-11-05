Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 404 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

