Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Camping World as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camping World Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

CWH stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.