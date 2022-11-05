Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $155,395,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.