Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $25.96 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.