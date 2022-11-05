Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

