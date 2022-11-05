Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 58,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

