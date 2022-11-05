Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

