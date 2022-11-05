Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

