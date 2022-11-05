Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

