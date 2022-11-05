Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,406 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

