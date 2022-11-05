Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

