Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 393,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.