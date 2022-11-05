Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 70.5% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DaVita by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSE:DVA opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

