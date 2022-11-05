Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 14,947 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 235.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.70. 3,334,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,055. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

