Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 27,861 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.15.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,290,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. The firm has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

