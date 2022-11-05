Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $240,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

